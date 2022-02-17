The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 1.37. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $21.39.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

