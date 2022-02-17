The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Sherwin-Williams has decreased its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 43 years. Sherwin-Williams has a payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to earn $11.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW stock opened at $272.63 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.