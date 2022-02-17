The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 27.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,061,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,413 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 130.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,045,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 112.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,747 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 181.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,150,000 after purchasing an additional 719,980 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wendy's alerts:

WEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens increased their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.