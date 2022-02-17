Thomas Peterffy Sells 13,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 13,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $940,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Friday, February 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $1,488,800.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $1,468,600.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $1,419,400.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,352,200.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $1,291,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $1,340,800.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $1,326,800.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $1,478,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $1,452,200.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $74.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.57. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.