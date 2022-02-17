Thomas Peterffy Sells 22,300 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $1,651,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 13,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $940,290.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $1,488,800.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $1,468,600.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,430,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $1,419,400.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $1,291,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $1,340,800.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $1,326,800.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $1,478,200.00.

IBKR traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.16. 724,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,191. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

