Throne (THN) Price Down 32.9% This Week

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Throne has a total market capitalization of $37.75 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Throne has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Throne coin can currently be bought for about $0.0967 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00045173 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.09 or 0.07103256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,962.39 or 1.00085519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00050387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00052724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,452,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

