Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,276 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.69% of Tiptree worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 142.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 4,966.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $13.56 on Thursday. Tiptree Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $459.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12.

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

