Titus Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Titus Wealth Management lowered its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 769,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after acquiring an additional 147,076 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,408,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,290,000 after buying an additional 207,958 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 143,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 34,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000.

Shares of BATS:PFFD traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,448 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average of $25.50. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

