Titus Wealth Management Has $359,000 Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 100.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $1,413,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,579 shares of company stock valued at $26,254,669 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.80.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $5.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.75. 64,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,803,495. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.70 and a 52-week high of $441.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.