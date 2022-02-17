Titus Wealth Management Increases Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Titus Wealth Management increased its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 75.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

NYSE:AI traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,992. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $147.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on C3.ai from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.