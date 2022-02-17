Titus Wealth Management Invests $557,000 in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Titus Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFVA. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 119,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,789,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the third quarter valued at approximately $793,000.
VFVA traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.25. The company had a trading volume of 19,064 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.95.
