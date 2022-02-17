Titus Wealth Management Sells 461 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Titus Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. iShares Asia 50 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Titus Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 63.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 18,035 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 230.5% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 14,157 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 290.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after buying an additional 134,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIA stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.06. 102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,463. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.89. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $102.18.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

