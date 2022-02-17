Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
TVTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ TVTY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40.
Tivity Health Company Profile
Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.
