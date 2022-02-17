Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

TVTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Tivity Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Tivity Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

