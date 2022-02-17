Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Toast from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. upped their price target on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Toast from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.16.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 182,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $5,497,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 549,171 shares of company stock worth $16,924,372 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

