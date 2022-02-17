Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 0.8% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,764 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,376 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.39 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194,875 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59.

