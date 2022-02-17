Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $4.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $270.84. The stock had a trading volume of 56,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,951. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.