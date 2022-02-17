Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Has $20.56 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF comprises about 5.8% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 2.44% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $20,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEMA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 110.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter valued at $212,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EEMA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.38. 30,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,218. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.32. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52-week low of $76.84 and a 52-week high of $99.61.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $1.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.