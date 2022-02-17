Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Has $624,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 10,108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,604,000 after buying an additional 2,669,460 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,958,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 354.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,983 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,848,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.66. The stock had a trading volume of 50,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,858. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.63.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,422. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.