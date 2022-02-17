Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth $272,224,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 1,039.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,513 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 24.8% during the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,974,000 after purchasing an additional 411,970 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Best Buy by 49.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,185 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $137,077,000 after purchasing an additional 393,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 122.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $76,841,000 after purchasing an additional 367,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BBY traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $99.91. 34,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,606. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.09 and a 200-day moving average of $110.20. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.93 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

