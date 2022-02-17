Toroso Investments LLC Buys 7,569 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.5% of Toroso Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $38,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Tesla by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 913 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 783,574 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $607,646,000 after purchasing an additional 107,524 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.1% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 439,742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $341,011,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $943.03.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,915,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,752,797. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $25.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $897.47. 420,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,088,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $986.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $914.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.