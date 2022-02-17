Toroso Investments LLC Has $6.96 Million Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,330 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NIO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,693,000 after buying an additional 3,187,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NIO by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,868,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,212,000 after acquiring an additional 384,556 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of NIO by 12.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,371,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,905,000 after buying an additional 1,011,371 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in NIO by 22.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,135,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 10.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,987,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,754,000 after acquiring an additional 675,666 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Macquarie started coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Shares of NYSE NIO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,881,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 2.37. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

