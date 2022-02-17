Toroso Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 127,192 PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 127,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PetroChina during the third quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PetroChina during the third quarter worth $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in PetroChina during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PetroChina by 18.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PetroChina alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet raised shares of PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Shares of NYSE PTR traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $51.99. 808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,521. PetroChina Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average of $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.79.

PetroChina Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR).

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.