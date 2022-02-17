Toroso Investments LLC Sells 587,428 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 910,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587,428 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the period. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.56. 30,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,252. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09. The firm has a market cap of $437.91 million, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 5.09. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $40.50.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 44.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLSK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on CleanSpark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

CleanSpark Profile

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK).

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.