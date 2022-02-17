Toroso Investments LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,228,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Toroso Investments LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,878. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $121.20 and a 52 week high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

