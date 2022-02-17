Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the January 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TOSYY stock opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.54. Toshiba has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $23.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

