Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.70.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$66.25 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$57.50 to C$62.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
Shares of TRMLF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $36.93. 22,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,692. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $40.23.
