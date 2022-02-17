Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$66.25 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$57.50 to C$62.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of TRMLF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $36.93. 22,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,692. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $40.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.9977 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.