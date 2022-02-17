Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,855 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,620,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNB traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 69,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,498. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FNB shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.66.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

