Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.5% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,918,589,000 after purchasing an additional 248,293 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,009,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,172,542,000 after acquiring an additional 277,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 594 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,170 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded up $7.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,169.91. The stock had a trading volume of 88,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,677. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,210.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3,336.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

