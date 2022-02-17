TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 57,710 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,710 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after acquiring an additional 52,949 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 179,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 758,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,012,000 after acquiring an additional 251,366 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 349,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $76.58. The stock had a trading volume of 379,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,766,690. The stock has a market cap of $193.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.