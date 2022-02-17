TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,408 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,343 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,724 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,223 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,575 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,167,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,176 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock remained flat at $$94.75 on Thursday. 82,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,129,001. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.02 and its 200-day moving average is $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.99 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $141.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

