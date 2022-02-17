TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 528,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,797 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up 1.0% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $35,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter.

MDYV traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.70. 2,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,844. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.21. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

