TownSquare Capital LLC Has $64.53 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $64,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 594 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,170. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded down $15.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,146.58. The stock had a trading volume of 117,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,677. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,210.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,336.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

