TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 21,089 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,089 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Bill.com worth $14,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in Bill.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 42,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bill.com by 14.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 7.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 5.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Bill.com during the second quarter worth about $627,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total value of $1,560,428.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 111,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $33,330,180.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 396,253 shares of company stock valued at $111,669,306 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com stock traded down $18.42 on Thursday, hitting $238.48. 40,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,193. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.94 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.56. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

