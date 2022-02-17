TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Short Interest Update

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the January 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GRAMF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.54. 82,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,984. TPCO has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $11.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61.

About TPCO

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

