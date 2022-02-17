TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Short Interest Update

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the January 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
GRAMF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.54. 82,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,984. TPCO has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $11.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61.
