TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of TPI Composites worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 763.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

TPIC opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.07.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

