Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TTD opened at $80.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.95, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,086 shares of company stock worth $18,732,251 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.28.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

