Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of TTD opened at $80.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.95, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09.
In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,086 shares of company stock worth $18,732,251 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.28.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trade Desk (TTD)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.