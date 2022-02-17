Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 13.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TTD. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens raised Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

TTD stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.64. 28,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,300,783. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,086 shares of company stock valued at $18,732,251. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 21.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509,355 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 86.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 32,488 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 4.3% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 105.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,098,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,246,000 after buying an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

