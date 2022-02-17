Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 13.19% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TTD. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens raised Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.56.
TTD stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.64. 28,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,300,783. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.
In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,086 shares of company stock valued at $18,732,251. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 21.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509,355 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 86.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 32,488 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 4.3% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 105.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,098,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,246,000 after buying an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
