Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on SFL (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,892 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,397% compared to the typical volume of 260 call options.

SFL traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,896. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.89. SFL has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SFL will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. SFL’s payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SFL by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

