Traders Buy Large Volume of Chimerix Put Options (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 5,270 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 781% compared to the average volume of 598 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chimerix in the third quarter valued at $24,760,000. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in Chimerix in the third quarter valued at $12,380,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chimerix by 131.2% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,379 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Chimerix by 30.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,150,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,691,000 after purchasing an additional 967,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Chimerix by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,580,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,879,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chimerix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $515.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

