Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 8,504 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,115% compared to the average volume of 384 call options.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,960 shares of company stock worth $2,582,622 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Five9 by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

FIVN opened at $130.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -155.03 and a beta of 0.46. Five9 has a 1-year low of $114.37 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.84.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

