TransAlta (TA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

TA opened at C$13.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of C$3.57 billion and a PE ratio of -5.38. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$10.10 and a twelve month high of C$14.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.85.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

