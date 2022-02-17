Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 237 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.1% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 40.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $350.67. 1,366,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,564,000. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $375.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

