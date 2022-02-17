Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 10.7% of Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $33,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,322 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.06. 71,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,059. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.64.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

