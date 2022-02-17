TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 36.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,463,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,516,000 after buying an additional 2,263,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,845,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,231,000 after buying an additional 210,102 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 35.1% in the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 5,156,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,656,000 after buying an additional 1,338,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,437,000 after buying an additional 78,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $72,116,000.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.