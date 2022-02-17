TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Sees Large Volume Increase

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 212,056 shares.The stock last traded at $83.71 and had previously closed at $84.41.

TNET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day moving average is $94.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $35,706.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $2,073,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,552,509 over the last three months. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in TriNet Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in TriNet Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

