Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Shares Gap Up to $9.40

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $10.82. Tritium DCFC shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 32,697 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Tritium DCFC alerts:

About Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II proposed business combination with Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.