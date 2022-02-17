Triumph Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 0.7% of Triumph Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 81,211 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,453,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,360.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 157,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 14,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

WFC traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.07. 478,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,904,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average is $50.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

