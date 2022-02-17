Triumph Capital Management Invests $618,000 in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,362,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after purchasing an additional 399,206 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 396.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.38. 29,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,205. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.90. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $62.73 and a 12-month high of $97.43.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

