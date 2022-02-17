Triumph Capital Management Lowers Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Triumph Capital Management decreased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,359 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 4.4% of Triumph Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Triumph Capital Management owned 0.09% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $137,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $167,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,271. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $85.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

