Triumph Capital Management Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAUG. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 433.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $96,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $210,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

NYSEARCA:FAUG remained flat at $$37.53 during trading hours on Thursday. 118,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,582. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.67. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $38.94.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.